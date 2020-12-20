PSU shares look like deep value bets, but that may not be enough

Investors typically avoid buying shares of Indian public sector units (PSUs) and this is reflected in the sharp underperformance of PSU stocks. One factor that had kept sentiments low was the f requent stake sales by the government through the exchange-traded fund route.

However, in 2020, when many other sectors have already participated in the rally and are trading at expensive valuations, PSU stocks have begun looking attractive in terms of relative valuations, some analysts pointed out. There has been a bit of a catch-up rally in PSU stocks, with the Nifty PSE index increasing about 26% from end-October. Even so, the index has sharply underperformed broader markets so far this year. In 2020, the Nifty PSE index has declined by 11% compared to the nearly 13% gain seen in the Nifty 50 index.

“The BSE PSU index still trades at a PE of 7.8 times compared to the average of 10 times for the last 10 years," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 17 December. PE is short for price-to-earnings ratio. “Its current PE discount of 64% to the Nifty is still significantly higher than the 36% average discount and the continuation of value can drive more upside on the PSU stocks," the broking firm said.

View Full Image lagging behind

The discount of 64% is close to the highest for the index, Jefferies data shows. The discount has gradually increased since 2018.

The deeper discount looks compelling, but this is not to say that prospects for all PSU stocks are bright. “Our preferred PSU stocks are State Bank of India Ltd, Container Corp. of India Ltd (Concor), NTPC Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, and Bharat Electronics Ltd," said Jefferies analysts.

In general, PSU stocks come with certain peculiar risks. As mentioned earlier, government stake sales have been a key overhang, as the supply of shares increases. “Moreover, investors always have a perception that the government may bring about some changes in rules," said an analyst requesting anonymity. Concor’s sudden change in terms of the land licensee fee that will hit its profits is a recent case in point.

There are also other factors that impact the stocks. “Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd has high environment, social, and governance (ESG) ratings, but the current market price offers limited upside," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 4 December. For Coal India Ltd, the threat of a stake sale (66% government stake) and low ESG ratings are continued overhangs, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is structurally weak on low boiler-turbine-generator (BTG) demand, said the broking firm. Further, low oil prices means that the picture for Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd and Oil India Ltd is not bright.

Given these factors, investors will have to place their bets carefully on PSU stocks notwithstanding lower valuations.

