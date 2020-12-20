PSU shares look like deep value bets, but that may not be enough

However, in 2020, when many other sectors have already participated in the rally and are trading at expensive valuations, PSU stocks have begun looking attractive in terms of relative valuations, some analysts pointed out. There has been a bit of a catch-up rally in PSU stocks, with the Nifty PSE index increasing about 26% from end-October. Even so, the index has sharply underperformed broader markets so far this year. In 2020, the Nifty PSE index has declined by 11% compared to the nearly 13% gain seen in the Nifty 50 index.