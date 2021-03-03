PSU stocks are finally getting their moment in the sun

MUMBAI: The year 2021 has begun well for investors of public sector unit (PSU) companies , with the stocks in limelight. The BSE PSU index has surged 25% so far this calendar year. This compares well with the 5% increase seen in the broader BSE Sensex.

A key factor driving sentiment for PSU stocks is the increased focus on privatisation.

"After raising Rs1.0 trillion via the ETF route over FY19 and FY20 (key technical reason for PSU valuation discount to widen), the government stopped the practice in FY21, which has reduced the equity supply pressure. Government shifted over to a policy of privatization from 2019 onwards," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 2 March.

In a recent speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on more privatisation. “The government has no business to be in business," he said.

Nitin Rao, founder of alphaideas.in, an investment blog, said, “From a near-to-medium term perspective, the market will closely look at the privatization of BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd), Air India and Life Insurance Corporation."

BPCL’s privatisation process has gathered pace, with the recent approval of its stake sale in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. The company's shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange. To be sure, a better outlook on marketing margins too are boosting sentiment for the other two oil marketing companies - Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd.

Shares of State Bank of India have corrected marginally from their annual highs in February 2021 but note the stock is about 19% higher than pre-covid highs seen in January last year. Analysts believe the bank will be a key beneficiary of improving economic activity. While Container Corp. of India Ltd will benefit from better volumes from the dedicated freight corridor, the land license fee issue remains an overhang.

“In general, for PSU stocks, the re-rating could well be in multi-year cycles hereon if the government's privatization efforts are successful. It will demonstrate that the government of India is really walking the talk," said Rao.

In the Union Budget for FY22, the disinvestment target for next fiscal has been set at Rs1.75 trillion. The government has also said it plans to monetise government-owned assets worth Rs2.5 trillion.

To be sure, the path to privatisation is not all hunky dory.

As Kotak Institutional Equities analysts wrote in a report on 1 March, “The government’s proposed privatisation plan for PSUs may not fully achieve the objectives of the majority (government) or minority shareholders. We see two issues with the proposed plan— (1) the list of strategic sectors is quite long; four broad sectors are more like 10 sectors and (2) many strategic PSUs face serious disruption challenges. Thus, the government may want to review the list of strategic sectors and/or follow a different path to privatization of PSUs."

