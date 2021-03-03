PSU stocks are finally getting their moment in the sun

As Kotak Institutional Equities analysts wrote in a report on 1 March, “The government’s proposed privatisation plan for PSUs may not fully achieve the objectives of the majority (government) or minority shareholders. We see two issues with the proposed plan— (1) the list of strategic sectors is quite long; four broad sectors are more like 10 sectors and (2) many strategic PSUs face serious disruption challenges. Thus, the government may want to review the list of strategic sectors and/or follow a different path to privatization of PSUs."