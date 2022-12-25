PSU stocks in vogue; sustenance of rally key3 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 09:44 PM IST
According to analysts, a factor enticing investors towards these stocks is their dirt cheap valuation.
After a turbulent decade, shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) have garnered increased investor attention lately. Year to date, the Nifty PSE Index has beaten the benchmark Nifty50, with returns of 9.64%. With that, the Nifty PSE index is inching closer to its all-time high in 2008.
