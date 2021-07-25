Public investors bet big on Zomato’s potential, putting PE firms to shame

Also note that Aswath Damodaran, an expert on corporate valuation, puts a value of $5.25 billion on Zomato, based on assumptions that are “upbeat on growth and profitability", to use his words. “That may seem like a lot to pay for a money-losing company with less than ₹2,000 crore in revenues in the most recent year, but promise and potential have value, especially when you have a leader in a market of immense size," Damodaran wrote in a blog post.