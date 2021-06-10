Public sector banks continue to be the most stressed among lenders

Thus, the performance of public sector banks continues to be weak compared with their private sector peers. An analysis of 29 listed banks that have so far declared their results for the March quarter and FY21 shows that the outstanding gross non-performing asset (NPA) pile of public sector banks was more than three times that of private sector lenders. Much of this is because of troubled legacy corporate accounts. The surge in corporate bad loans was the highest among public sector lenders during FY17-FY20. The resolution of these loans has been slow. Weak economic growth has ensured that companies have continued to default repayments and upgrades have also been subdued. On the other hand, the stress on private sector bank balance sheets has been limited.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}