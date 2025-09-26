PSU banks are back in business—and their stocks are stealing the show
Summary
After years of ceding market share to private rivals, India’s state-owned banks are staging a comeback, riding on double-digit loan growth, tighter balance sheets, and hopes of higher foreign investment. But pressure on margins and global headwinds could test the rally’s durability.
There is renewed optimism among investors in public sector bank (PSB) stocks. Over the past six months, the Nifty PSU Bank index has risen nearly 20%, outpacing the Nifty Private Bank index—which is up just 4%—by a wide margin.
