PSU banks are back in business—and their stocks are stealing the show

An analysis by Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) of 15 banks—seven private and eight public—showed that PSBs staged a sharp turnaround in FY25, after their advances (loan) market share dropped from 74.9% in 2011 to 51.8% in 2024. “For the first time since March 2010, PSBs recorded 12.2% year-on-year growth in advances in FY25, outpacing that of PVBs at 9.5%," it said in an 18 September report.