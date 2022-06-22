The punch bowl and the party that went wild

Analysts at Morgan Stanley believe that in order to control inflation, the Federal Reserve, BOE, the ECB and the Bank of Japan, will have to shrink their balance sheets by close to $4.2 trillion by end of 2023. This will push up interest rates and, in the process, dampen consumer demand and lower inflation. Will this be enough, given that inflationary expectations have become deeply entrenched? Surveys suggest that people expect prices to keep rising at a fast pace over the next one year. So do firms which have been negatively impacted by high commodity prices. In such a scenario, the high inflation expectations can get built into salary/wage demands and prices, making it difficult for a central bank to control inflation. Typically, the way a central bank tries to handle such a situation is to convey its seriousness about controlling inflation to the world at large. But this is not happening. As economist Alan Blinder, along with his co-authors, points out in a recent research paper titled Central Bank Communication with the General Public: Promise or False Hope?: “If a central bank wants to communicate effectively with its broad public, a first step is seeing to it that at least some of its signals reach their intended recipients." The trouble is, this is not happening, given that “households and firms have a low desire to be informed about monetary policy and are relatively inattentive to news about it."