Punjab National Bank manages to ward off severe second wave effect in Q1

Asset quality continued to be the fly in the ointment for PNB. Gross bad loans remained above 14% and the lender saw ₹8241 crore worth of loans slip during the June quarter. This meant that provisions remained elevated, with ₹4679 crore set aside during the quarter. The lender is hopeful that it would not need to make high provisions in the coming quarters. Improving collections in July indicate that stress may reduce going ahead. That said, legacy bad loan pile will continue to bother. The only way for PNB to bring down its bad loan ratio is higher recoveries. The newly minted bad bank can help and the lender is also making efforts. “We are expecting close to ₹3000 crore recovery every quarter this year," said the bank’s managing director Mallikarjuna Rao in an earnings call. For the June quarter, recoveries were ₹3954 crore.