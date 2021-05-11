Punjab National Bank’s pile of stressed loans a warning ahead of its QIP

The public sector lender’s shares have trailed that of its peers and the broad market in the past one month. To be sure, Punjab National Bank has had a high bad loan ratio for more than five years now. Ergo, the lender’s shares have hardly shown vigour even during sharp rallies in public sector bank shares. That said, PNB’s metrics are a warning sign to investors warming up to public sector lenders simply because of balance sheet heft due to mergers. The second wave and its impact should be watched closely on these banks to determine whether their fortified capital would again erode towards provisions.