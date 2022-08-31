Passenger vehicles volumes on way up

The improvement in the chip shortage situation translates into reduced delivery waiting time. This has shrunk for many models, pointed out analysts at Edelweiss Securities in a report dated 29 August based on their interaction with few dealers across north and west India. “Except for a few models such as Thar and XUV700, the waiting period ranges from one–three months (having more than halved)," they said. The longer waiting periods for sport utility vehicles is a key monitorable as there is a premiumization trend across the PV segment. For M&M, limited capacity and shortage of electronic parts are restricting its ability to fulfil orders.