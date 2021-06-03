PVR has liquidity cushion, but the picture remains uncertain for Street

So, after an extremely challenging year, where do investors go from here? Yet again, the resurgence in covid cases poses a risk. In its latest investor presentation, PVR said all its screens are shut down as of date owing to the second covid wave. “PVR’s Q4FY21 results were supposed to provide a glimmer of hope for a healthy content pipeline over the coming quarters, but the resurgence of the pandemic implies that the larger focus over the next two quarters is going to be on cost and liquidity management," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 2 June.