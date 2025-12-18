PVR Inox to get Dhurandhar boost in Q3; content consistency is key
Summary
The content line-up for Q4FY26 includes The Raja Saab, Border 2, Toxic and Dhurandhar Part 2. While some of these are big projects, consistency and quality of content are beyond PVR’s control.
Multiplex chain PVR Inox Ltd is set to close the curtains on the December quarter (Q3FY26) on a decent note. Multi-starrer Bollywood movie Dhurandhar has seen impressive box office collections worth over ₹400 crore so far.
