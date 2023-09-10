No let up in action for PVR Inox with Jawan3 min read 10 Sep 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Shares of PVR Inox have risen 38% from their 52-week low seen in May. But further re-rating would be gradual.
In a much-needed respite, the September quarter is turning out to be a blockbuster one for PVR Inox Ltd. Movie content performance has had a good run in July and August. In fact, the multiplex operator has said it achieved the feat of highest-ever monthly admissions and box office month of all time in August. The heroes that aided this are movies such as Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2, Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahani, and Oppenheimer.
