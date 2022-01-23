Screens are lighting up for multiplex chains

Be that as it may, despite the managements’ upbeat outlook, analysts are cautious in the near-term. “Q4 will be a difficult quarter for these companies given the volatility in the situation due to covid. While the movie pipeline (Jersey, RRR, and Radhe Shyam) is robust, it is difficult to predict whether these movies will be released in Q4 or pushed forward," said Jinesh Joshi, research analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. “We expect recovery to pick up pace from Q1FY23, assuming that the covid scare is over by then," he added.