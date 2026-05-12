PVR Inox’s shares fell over 6% after its March quarter (Q4FY26) results despite a 26% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue to ₹1,547 crore. The Ebitda margin rose to 29% from 24% in Q4FY25, while the metric rose to 32% for FY26 versus 27% in FY25. Perhaps investors are unsure if this recovery can be sustained.
PVR Inox: Higher ticket prices, food spending drive margin recovery
SummaryPVR Inox's Q4FY26 results revealed a 26% revenue growth yet shares plummeted over 6%. Strategic pricing and reduced debt are shaping the company's future, alongside a promising movie lineup.
PVR Inox’s shares fell over 6% after its March quarter (Q4FY26) results despite a 26% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue to ₹1,547 crore. The Ebitda margin rose to 29% from 24% in Q4FY25, while the metric rose to 32% for FY26 versus 27% in FY25. Perhaps investors are unsure if this recovery can be sustained.
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