PVR Inox needs more than Kalki

Amid this, PVR Inox is taking many initiatives such as shutting down underperforming cinemas, screening of alternative content and renegotiating rentals. In FY25, it plans to shut down about 70 underperforming screens, after exiting 85 in FY24. Thus, net screen additions are expected to be 50 this year. The company is also considering adopting a capex light model and aims to reduce its capex by 25% year-on-year in FY25. Over the next 12-18 months, it is looking to reduce the debt on the balance sheet from free cash flows and monetizing real estate assets by at least 50%. As on March-end, PVR Inox had a net debt of ₹1,294 crore, down from ₹1,430 crore last year. Meanwhile, a large part of the PVR-Inox merger synergies was seen in FY24 and the company expects to realize further synergies in FY25, as well.