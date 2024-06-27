PVR Inox needs more than Kalki

MUMBAI :PVR Inox Ltd’s shares are languishing even as the broader stock markets are in a good mood. So far in 2024, the shares have fallen by 11% compared to 16% gain in the Nifty 500 index.
PVR Inox Ltd’s shares are languishing even as the broader stock markets are in a good mood. So far in 2024, the shares have fallen by 11% compared to 16% gain in the Nifty 500 index.
The immediate worry is that the June quarter (Q1FY25) is likely to be another dull one for the multiplex company. Sure, there are big hopes that the release of Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD on Thursday would help boost box office collections. But how much is the moot question.
The immediate worry is that the June quarter (Q1FY25) is likely to be another dull one for the multiplex company. Sure, there are big hopes that the release of Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD on Thursday would help boost box office collections. But how much is the moot question.
“How Kalki 2898 AD performs in the last four days of Q1FY25 would play a decisive role in whether box office collections register an increase or decrease for the quarter," said Jinesh Joshi, analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher. “If we assume Kalki 2898 AD manages to garner net box office collection of about ₹300 crore in the first four days of its release, industry wide collections will be at about ₹1,881 crore in Q1FY25, clocking a growth of 1% year-on-year," he added.
Also Read: Developed economies lead the global race to ease monetary policy, for nowNonetheless, expectations from PVR Inox’s Q1 performance are running low, with the Indian Premier League 2024 and the general elections weighing on the flow of new releases during the quarter, and in turn footfalls. The second quarter is expected to be relatively better led by the release of movies such as Despicable Me 4, Stree 2 and Sarfira. But year-on-year growth would take a beating owing to the lack of many large ticket Hindi films and a high base as last year’s Q2 had hit movies such as Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and Jawan. Moreover, the release of the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule this year has been postponed to Q3 from Q2.
“The wait for occupancy revival may turn longer for PVR Inox," says Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Capital (India). “We estimate occupancy levels will be in the range of 21-23% in H1FY25, which could accelerate to more than 35% in Q3FY25; therefore, we do not expect any big negative impact in our revenue estimates currently, as we have factored in an occupancy of 25% in FY25," says Taurani. In FY24, PVR’s occupancy stood at 25.6%.
Also Read: Bharat Forge: Can narrative overshadow the joker in the pack?To be sure, competition from OTT is another area of concern for multiplexes. Also, the quality of TV screens has been improving. “So, unless a movie has a lot of special effects that warrant a theatrical experience, there is no incentive for a family of four to spend ₹2,000 or more for a movie plus popcorn," said an analyst on the condition of anonymity.
Amid this, PVR Inox is taking many initiatives such as shutting down underperforming cinemas, screening of alternative content and renegotiating rentals. In FY25, it plans to shut down about 70 underperforming screens, after exiting 85 in FY24. Thus, net screen additions are expected to be 50 this year. The company is also considering adopting a capex light model and aims to reduce its capex by 25% year-on-year in FY25. Over the next 12-18 months, it is looking to reduce the debt on the balance sheet from free cash flows and monetizing real estate assets by at least 50%. As on March-end, PVR Inox had a net debt of ₹1,294 crore, down from ₹1,430 crore last year. Meanwhile, a large part of the PVR-Inox merger synergies was seen in FY24 and the company expects to realize further synergies in FY25, as well.