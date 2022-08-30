PVR, Inox Leisure feel the heat of weak Hindi movies performance2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 11:02 PM IST
As films failed to live up to expectations, PVR and Inox shares fell around 18% from their highs this month
As films failed to live up to expectations, PVR and Inox shares fell around 18% from their highs this month
Hindi language movies are facing the wrath of audiences for poor content. The boycott Bollywood trend on social media, too, has not helped matters. Against this backdrop, recent movies such as Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ featuring Akshay Kumar have garnered lower-than-expected box office collections.