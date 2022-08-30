PVR, Inox Leisure feel the heat of weak Hindi movies performance

Multiplex companies PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd would also face the effects of viewer dissatisfaction with Bollywood movies. “Two months into Q2FY23, the sense we get from the performance of content is that occupancy levels will be among the lowest that both companies, PVR and Inox Leisure, have seen during ‘normal’ times," said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in a 30 August report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}