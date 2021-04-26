PVR, Inox Leisure set for a washout Q4; second wave delays revival

Meanwhile, Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to release in theatres worldwide—and across multiple platforms—on 13 May. If this trend picks up in the short term, then it is a damper for multiplexes. Some analysts though reckon the impact of this move will not be too big. Karan Taurani, analyst at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd, said: “Radhe’s simultaneous release is along expected lines and it is likely that a few more small- and medium-budget films may also consider direct releases across platforms. But the impact on multiplexes, which have hardly opened up in select cities or towns due to the second wave of pandemic, is minimal. For multiplexes, this is just like another film going for a direct digital release."