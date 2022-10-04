PVR, Inox may see nearly 40% sequential decline in footfall in Q2FY232 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 11:52 AM IST
- Multiplexes have felt the heat of the boycott Bollywood trend on social media as audiences reject poor movie content
By now, investors in stocks of multiplex chains PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd have braced for a muted earnings performance in the September quarter (Q2FY23). Remember, in recent weeks, multiplexes have felt the heat of the boycott Bollywood trend on social media as audiences reject poor movie content.