PVR, Inox may see nearly 40% sequential decline in footfall in Q2FY23

However, after a dull second quarter, Q3 is likely to be better for these companies. The report notes that the opening week of 3QFY23 has been decent. "Vikram Vedha has clocked Rs37 crore while PS-1 has crossed Rs100 crore so far. Content pipeline for 3QFY23 is strong with movies like Ram Setu, Thank God, Black Panther and Avatar due for release," it added.