PVR Inox needs ‘Pushpa 2’ to be a blockbuster to improve its shot in Q3FY25
Summary
- Pushpa 2 may break records and fetch lifetime gross box office collections. However, PVR Inox’s earnings are highly sensitive to occupancy trends and depend heavily on good movie content.
With the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule on Thursday, PVR Inox Ltd is back in the spotlight. Expectations for the movie's collections are running high as the first edition of the action film franchise was a success at the box office.