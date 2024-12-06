PVR Inox needs ‘Pushpa 2’ to be a blockbuster to improve its shot in Q3FY25

How does this help PVR Inox?

The answer is simple. Better-performing movies pull audiences to the theatres, hence improving occupancy rates. PVR Inox’s earnings are highly sensitive to occupancy trends and that depends heavily on good movie content. So far in FY25, the company’s occupancy rate stood at 20.3% in the June quarter (Q1FY25) and improved to 25.7% in the September quarter. The occupancy rate is expected to improve further sequentially in the December quarter. This would be backed by a slew of blockbusters and a strong content pipeline for December, which includes movies such as Baby John and Sitaare Zameen Par.