PVR Inox’s ₹300-crore buyback: on track for a comeback?

Ananya Roy
2 min read2 Sep 2026, 12:32 PM IST
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PVR Inox cut FY27 capex guidance to ₹350 crore from ₹400 crore, reflecting the capital-light expansion strategy.(Reuters)
Summary
Improved operating margins and a debt-free balance sheet underpin PVR Inox's share buyback, but volatile footfalls and high alternative content costs pose near-term challenges.

PVR Inox’s 300-crore buyback gave investors another reason to cheer. The stock is up 1% since Monday’s announcement, outperforming the Nifty 50’s 1% drop, and taking its year-to-date gains in 2026 to about 20%. Yet, the broader picture remains less cheery: the stock sits about 15% below its 2023 level, when PVR and Inox Leisure merged.

PVR Inox will buy back up to 2.11% of its paid-up equity capital at 1,450 per share, a 20% premium to its 31 August price. The promoters, who hold a 27.53% stake, also intend to participate. According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, the buyback signals balance-sheet confidence, as PVR transitioned from net debt of 162 crore at the end of March to net cash of 81 crore by the end of June.

Also Read | Moviegoers are back. But India’s cinema recovery has another problem

Revenue and margins improved as well, helped by a strong movie slate including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Michael, Obsession. Q1FY27 revenue rose 11.9% year-on-year to 1,622 crore, with footfalls up 7.6% to 36.6 million. The average ticket price rose 7.5% to 273, while food & beverage spending per head rose 8.8% to 161. Pre-Ind AS Ebitda margin, a measure of core operating profitability that deducts actual lease rent expenses, expanded to 12.9%.

While management expects to add around 80 net screens in FY27, 79% of these additions will follow the asset-light, franchise-owned company-operated (FOCO) model. As a result, the full-year capex guidance has been trimmed from 400 crore to 350 crore. Expansion into underpenetrated tier-II and tier-III cities is slated to begin in FY28.

Volatile footfalls

However, footfalls have been volatile, ranging from 30.4 million per quarter to 48.4 million in recent years, depending heavily on the festive season and the movie pipeline. PL Capital expects footfalls to compound at only 4.7% through FY28.

Also Read | Big screen back to boom days, but OTT deals can still be tricky

Occupancy improved to 25.3% in Q1FY27 compared to last year, though it still leaves considerable room for growth. Continued cost control, capital-light expansion, and disciplined screen rationalization are expected to lift margins over FY27 and FY28. However, how footfalls and profitability evolve as the company expands into tier-II and tier-III cities remains to be seen.

Alternative programming—such as screening non-traditional events like the recent FIFA World Cup—will help diversify content beyond regular film releases. While these screenings can command higher ticket prices, content acquisition costs can eat up 35% to 70% of ticket revenue, making margin gains less certain.

The stock currently trades at 8 times EV/Ebitda, based on FY28 consensus Bloomberg estimates. An upward rerating is possible if expansion and diversification boost footfalls, while sustaining the margin trajectory.

Also Read | PVR Inox: Higher ticket prices, food spending drive margin recovery

About the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.<br><br>Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.<br><br>Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.<br><br>Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.

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