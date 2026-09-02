PVR Inox’s ₹300-crore buyback: on track for a comeback?

PVR Inox’s ₹300-crore buyback gave investors another reason to cheer. The stock is up 1% since Monday’s announcement, outperforming the Nifty 50’s 1% drop, and taking its year-to-date gains in 2026 to about 20%. Yet, the broader picture remains less cheery: the stock sits about 15% below its 2023 level, when PVR and Inox Leisure merged.
PVR Inox’s ₹300-crore buyback gave investors another reason to cheer. The stock is up 1% since Monday’s announcement, outperforming the Nifty 50’s 1% drop, and taking its year-to-date gains in 2026 to about 20%. Yet, the broader picture remains less cheery: the stock sits about 15% below its 2023 level, when PVR and Inox Leisure merged.
PVR Inox will buy back up to 2.11% of its paid-up equity capital at ₹1,450 per share, a 20% premium to its 31 August price. The promoters, who hold a 27.53% stake, also intend to participate. According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, the buyback signals balance-sheet confidence, as PVR transitioned from net debt of ₹162 crore at the end of March to net cash of ₹81 crore by the end of June.
PVR Inox will buy back up to 2.11% of its paid-up equity capital at ₹1,450 per share, a 20% premium to its 31 August price. The promoters, who hold a 27.53% stake, also intend to participate. According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, the buyback signals balance-sheet confidence, as PVR transitioned from net debt of ₹162 crore at the end of March to net cash of ₹81 crore by the end of June.
Revenue and margins improved as well, helped by a strong movie slate including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Michael, Obsession. Q1FY27 revenue rose 11.9% year-on-year to ₹1,622 crore, with footfalls up 7.6% to 36.6 million. The average ticket price rose 7.5% to ₹273, while food & beverage spending per head rose 8.8% to ₹161. Pre-Ind AS Ebitda margin, a measure of core operating profitability that deducts actual lease rent expenses, expanded to 12.9%.
While management expects to add around 80 net screens in FY27, 79% of these additions will follow the asset-light, franchise-owned company-operated (FOCO) model. As a result, the full-year capex guidance has been trimmed from ₹400 crore to ₹350 crore. Expansion into underpenetrated tier-II and tier-III cities is slated to begin in FY28.
Volatile footfalls
However, footfalls have been volatile, ranging from 30.4 million per quarter to 48.4 million in recent years, depending heavily on the festive season and the movie pipeline. PL Capital expects footfalls to compound at only 4.7% through FY28.
Occupancy improved to 25.3% in Q1FY27 compared to last year, though it still leaves considerable room for growth. Continued cost control, capital-light expansion, and disciplined screen rationalization are expected to lift margins over FY27 and FY28. However, how footfalls and profitability evolve as the company expands into tier-II and tier-III cities remains to be seen.
Alternative programming—such as screening non-traditional events like the recent FIFA World Cup—will help diversify content beyond regular film releases. While these screenings can command higher ticket prices, content acquisition costs can eat up 35% to 70% of ticket revenue, making margin gains less certain.
The stock currently trades at 8 times EV/Ebitda, based on FY28 consensus Bloomberg estimates. An upward rerating is possible if expansion and diversification boost footfalls, while sustaining the margin trajectory.