PVR Inox needs the good picture to sustain beyond Sept quarter
PVR Inox can bank on the good pipeline of Bollywood and regional movies. However, a key risk to footfalls in the December quarter is the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches, which start 5 October.
For PVR Inox Ltd, a near-term risk has abated with the Writers Guild of America calling off their strike that began in May. A prolonged strike may have weighed on the release of Hollywood movies. Remember Hollywood contributed 24% to PVR Inox’s gross box office collection in the June quarter. Note that the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike is still on.
