Sept qtr is off to a good start for PVR Inox

Sept qtr is off to a good start for PVR Inox4 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:13 PM IST
For a while now, there have been doubts on whether movie consumption patterns have altered significantly, partly driven by competition from over-the-top platforms. Amid this, it helps that the September quarter has begun with a bang: Enter Mission Impossible 7 (MI7), Barbie and Oppenheimer.
That PVR Inox Ltd’s June quarter (Q1FY24) results would be weak was a foregone conclusion. For one, there were not many blockbuster movies that were able to pull audiences in large numbers to the multiplexes. The upshot is that PVR Inox’s occupancy took a beating last quarter, coming in 910 basis points (bps) lower year-on-year at 22.3%. Of course, the year-on-year comparison is a bit skewed as Q1FY23 had movies such as KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, which had excellent runs.
