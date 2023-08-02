Sept qtr is off to a good start for PVR Inox

In Q1, PVR Inox reported a net loss of ₹82 crore. On the synergies from the PVR-Inox merger, the company noted that there have been benefits specifically in the food and beverage (F&B) segment. F&B spend per head was up by 9% sequentially in Q1, whereas average ticket price was higher by only 3%. The company said bulk of its ticket price synergy is expected to flow in the rest of FY24. Overall, net debt increased by 5% sequentially to ₹1,507 crore, but the company maintains that while there could be quarterly volatility, debt should remain constant annually.