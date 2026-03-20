Dhurandar: The Revenge hit the theatres on Thursday, and expectations are high after the massive success of the first part. While audiences are excited, the release holds greater significance for PVR Inox Ltd and its shareholders.
Dhurandhar 2’s potential success may lift PVR Inox, but only for now
SummaryAfter Dhurandar: The Revenge, the near-term movie pipeline looks weak for PVR Inox. Apart from Drishyam 3, there are not many big Hindi releases lined up. This means occupancies and revenues would be soft in Q1FY27
Dhurandar: The Revenge hit the theatres on Thursday, and expectations are high after the massive success of the first part. While audiences are excited, the release holds greater significance for PVR Inox Ltd and its shareholders.
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