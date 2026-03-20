Dhurandhar 2’s potential success may lift PVR Inox, but only for now

While this would be a big boost from one film, is it enough to drive PVR’s full-year performance? That’s where the concern is. After Dhurandhar 2, the near-term movie pipeline looks weak. Apart from Drishyam 3, there are not many big Hindi releases lined up. This means occupancies and revenues would be soft in Q1FY27. The multiplex business depends heavily on a steady flow of good content, and gaps in releases can hurt.