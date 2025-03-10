Chhaava’s success fails to awaken animal spirits in PVR Inox stock

However, the inconsistent performance of Bollywood movies is particularly worrying. “The issues plaguing the Bollywood industry seem to be somewhat structural in nature, but we do see some improvement in the movie pipeline," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 6 March. It has cut its FY26-27 Ebitda estimates by another 3-13%, largely due to a delay in Bollywood’s recovery, and revised its fair value from ₹1,330 to ₹1,200. The stock has gained 10% from its lows to about ₹951, and further recovery hinges mainly on the trajectory in Bollywood movies.