PVR Inox Q2 looks strong. But H2 content is the key to a successful FY26.

The stock of PVR Inox Ltd has rallied by around 24% in the last six months, signalling a potential comeback for the multiplex chain operator after a dismal FY25. Business momentum of the June quarter (Q1FY26) is expected to sustain in the September quarter (Q2FY26) as well.
The stock of PVR Inox Ltd has rallied by around 24% in the last six months, signalling a potential comeback for the multiplex chain operator after a dismal FY25. Business momentum of the June quarter (Q1FY26) is expected to sustain in the September quarter (Q2FY26) as well.
A diverse content line-up—Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional—combined with strong audience response to new releases, is expected to boost footfalls and occupancy for PVR Inox. Movies released this quarter, such as Saiyaara, Coolie, Mahavatar Narsimha, War 2, They Call Him OG, Lokah: Chapter 1, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Jolly LLB 3, each crossed the ₹100 crore mark. Consequently, PVR Inox did not push the re-release strategy in this quarter.
A diverse content line-up—Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional—combined with strong audience response to new releases, is expected to boost footfalls and occupancy for PVR Inox. Movies released this quarter, such as Saiyaara, Coolie, Mahavatar Narsimha, War 2, They Call Him OG, Lokah: Chapter 1, Jurassic World: Rebirth and Jolly LLB 3, each crossed the ₹100 crore mark. Consequently, PVR Inox did not push the re-release strategy in this quarter.
The month of September was relatively softer than July and August for box-office collections, which may be due to the 2025 Men's Asia Cup. Still, Q2FY26 earnings could bring some cheer to investors.
H2 content volatility
ICICI Securities Ltd estimates PVR Inox’s consolidated revenue to grow 14.6% year-on-year (up 26.6% sequentially) to ₹1,860 crore. It estimates that overall occupancy will rise to around 29% from 22% in Q1 FY26. The average ticket price is estimated to increase 3.1% on-year to ₹265, while the spend per head could remain flat at ₹135, it said in a 5 October report.
Despite the upward move, the stock is down by about 17% so far this calendar year. The lineup for H2FY26 will be crucial in determining the stock’s course, considering that content volatility remains a key downside risk to the earnings outlook.
The December quarter (Q3 FY26) will see a slew of regional releases. Among Bollywood films, the fifth instalment in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe Thama is slated for a Diwali release in October. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De 2 is scheduled to release in November.
Meanwhile, PVR’s focus on improving profitability with its asset-light FOCO model, along with disciplined capital allocation, provides some comfort. PVR added 20 gross screens in Q1FY26. According to Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, PVR Inox added 22 gross screens in Q2FY26.
“While there were no screen closures in Q1, we believe it closed around 7-8 screens in Q2. It is on track to achieve the target of 100 screen additions in FY26," said the 7 October Nirmal Bang report. Additionally, its net debt has decreased from ₹1,430 crore in FY23 to ₹952 crore in FY25; however, investors would be keen for a clearer path/timeline to meet its net debt-zero target.