PVR Inox Q2 looks strong. But H2 content is the key to a successful FY26.

“While there were no screen closures in Q1, we believe it closed around 7-8 screens in Q2. It is on track to achieve the target of 100 screen additions in FY26," said the 7 October Nirmal Bang report. Additionally, its net debt has decreased from ₹1,430 crore in FY23 to ₹952 crore in FY25; however, investors would be keen for a clearer path/timeline to meet its net debt-zero target.