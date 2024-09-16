Stree 2 rescues PVR Inox in an otherwise dull quarter | Stock Market News

Stree 2 rescues PVR Inox in an otherwise dull quarter
Summary
- PVR Inox is expected to post its strongest quarter yet in Q3FY25, fueled by mega releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, Mufasa: The Lion King, The Lord of the Rings, and Pushpa 2.
MUMBAI :
PVR Inox Ltd has got a shot in the arm with the roaring success of Stree 2. The Hindi horror comedy, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has garnered ₹573 crore since its release on 15 August, according to Bollywood Hungama website. Thus, it is not surprising that PVR Inox’s shares have risen 10% during the past month, beating the Nifty 500 index's 3% returns.