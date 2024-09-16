Stree 2 rescues PVR Inox in an otherwise dull quarter

This means higher footfalls for PVR Inox. Remember, the June quarter (Q1FY25) was muted for the company due to a relatively lower number of new releases as the general elections adversely impacted the release calendar across languages. “We are pencilling in sequential revenue growth of 20%, Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) margin is seen at 10-12%, and footfalls are seen rising 15-20% in Q2FY25," said Shobit Singhal, analyst at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities. Plus, advertisement income, which has been lagging below pre-covid levels, should revive, he added. Advertisers usually prefer to capitalize on higher footfalls.