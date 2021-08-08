PVR, Inox await a brighter picture after June quarter washout

Investors are likely to closely watch the performance of the movie Bell Bottom, which is releasing on 19 August. Moreover, film producers are keen to release movies earlier, unlike last year when there was a big lag after the lockdown restrictions had eased, according to PVR. “This time around, Hindi producers are very clear that they want to start releasing even if there is a 50% capacity cap as long as the major states have permitted theatres to open," PVR said in its earnings call.