PVR investors need ample patience as they focus on medium-term prospects

Multiplex company PVR Ltd’s plight is visible in its share price, which is down about 32% from its pre-covid levels seen in February 2020. As such, recovery in a post pandemic world is set to a long-drawn process for cinema exhibitors. Even so, there are some comforting factors for PVR. It has raised about ₹1,100 crore in this financial year through a qualified institutional placement of ₹800 crore and a rights issue of ₹300 crore.

In a report on 10 March, analysts from Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Research said, “We believe that the QIP reduces its net debt significantly from ₹1,130 crore at the end of 3QFY21 to a likely about ₹500 crore by end of 4QFY21 (after taking into account estimated loss in 4Q). This fund infusion reduces financial risk for the largest film exhibitor in the country and for a speedier screen expansion once the pandemic is put behind."

In its December quarter earnings presentation, PVR had said it had 835 screens across 175 cinemas.

A Mint report last week said, PVR plans to invest between ₹100-150 crore in setting up properties in the coming year, despite the losses of the pandemic and the struggle of the cinema exhibition industry in getting back on to its feet. “Focus on expansion is a good strategy for now, which means as and when normalcy returns, PVR would be ready to cater to the demand and thereby, boost its revenues," says an analyst requesting anonymity.

In the near-term though, lower occupancy levels are a key risk for multiplex companies. Rising covid-19 cases may deter audiences from visiting the theatres. Even so, the pace of vaccination is picking up and success on this front may well prove to be encouraging. Going ahead, one has to watch the pace of movie releases and improvement in footfalls.

Collectively, the above factors would have a bearing on the sentiments for the multiplex stocks in general and PVR in particular. “We believe that investors need to focus beyond the short-term weakness on what will certainly be a better financial picture in FY22 and more so in FY23," said Nirmal Bang.

