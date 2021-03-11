PVR investors need ample patience as they focus on medium-term prospects

A Mint report last week said, PVR plans to invest between ₹100-150 crore in setting up properties in the coming year, despite the losses of the pandemic and the struggle of the cinema exhibition industry in getting back on to its feet. “Focus on expansion is a good strategy for now, which means as and when normalcy returns, PVR would be ready to cater to the demand and thereby, boost its revenues," says an analyst requesting anonymity.