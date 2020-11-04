PVR’s long intermission spoils Q2 show even as investors pin hopes on re-opening

MUMBAI: Even though multiplex chain PVR Ltd faced blank screens in the second quarter , its stock has perked up on hopes that more states like Maharashtra could allow cinemas to re-open. Investors must, however, keep an eye on theatre occupancies re-openings, which will likely remain tepid for some time to come.

Cost cuts were the prime focus in the second quarter. On that front, PVR seems to have done well, bringing down costs further sequentially. As a result, operating losses were also lower quarter-on-quarter.

PVR re-negotiated lease rentals with developers for 60% of its properties. It also lowered rent-sharing agreements post re-opening, which could keep operating expenses low. While this is good for now, investors will focus on rental negotiations for the next six months.

Of course, analysts note that footfalls in cinemas post-reopening will be key. Key major markets for movie-goers have opened their doors. However, some such movie markets like Maharashtra and Telangana have not yet permitted multiplexes to re-open yet.

Analysts say that occupancies in film theatres will depend on the movie releases, which could be low initially. “How fast people come to theatres is not easy to predict because there is a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation as people come to theatres only when there are good releases. Producers would like to wait to gauge the confidence that people will be in theatres before they release films. So that is a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation for multiplexes," said an analyst on condition of anonymity.

For now, PVR has permission to re-open about 70% of its screens at 50% capacity. In some states where cinemas are allowed to operate, the management has said occupancies were nearly at 50% permitted level, which is encouraging. However, ticket prices were considerably lower than pre-covid levels and the movies released low-budget.

In a positive, PVR has started private screenings for small gatherings, which could aid the topline.

Operating losses of ₹81 crore were considerably lower sequentially. Further, it has raised sufficient liquidity in these times and has about ₹550 crore available, which should suffice for the coming quarters.

In the longer run, however, the return on equity could contract on account of mounting debt and lower occupancies. Further, a second wave of covid-19 cases could be a deterrent to moviegoers.

All this do not bode well for the stock which is already down about 45% from its pre-covid highs.

