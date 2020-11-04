PVR’s long intermission spoils Q2 show even as investors pin hopes on re-opening

Analysts say that occupancies in film theatres will depend on the movie releases, which could be low initially. “How fast people come to theatres is not easy to predict because there is a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation as people come to theatres only when there are good releases. Producers would like to wait to gauge the confidence that people will be in theatres before they release films. So that is a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation for multiplexes," said an analyst on condition of anonymity.