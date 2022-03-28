The relevance of PVR-Inox deal

PVR’s management said in a call on Monday that there would be umpteen synergies in revenues and costs from the merger. It would also facilitate large economies of scale. The timing of the announcement is also pertinent. The fear of contracting the coronavirus is receding now and demand for movie watching is likely to see a strong rebound, unless there are fresh curbs driven by a serious spread of covid-19 again. The period film, RRR, released over the weekend, was received well and the movie content pipeline is promising.