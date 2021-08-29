India’s first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data expected on Tuesday would be an important reference point for the markets and even policymakers to gauge the economy’s rebound in FY22. It is also likely to be a story of arrested recovery.

Most analysts believe that GDP could clock 20-22% growth for the June quarter, purely on a low base as India’s output was deeply bruised last year due to a nationwide lockdown. For a more discerning view, though, one should look at the momentum of recovery and the potential drivers of growth. These would reveal the economy’s prospects for the rest of FY22. In this, there is both good and bad news.

The first quarter was hit by the second wave of covid-19 infections, which resulted in widespread lockdowns across states during April and May. As a result, mobility was curtailed, leading to economic activity reducing sharply in those months. Even so, compared with the nationwide lockdown, the effects this time around were mild. High-frequency data indicate that by June, mobility indicators were improving, and so was economic activity.

View Full Image Off the base

“The manufacturing and construction sectors are likely to lead the recovery, as consumption of steel and cement remained robust, driven by both higher government spending and export demand," Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays Securities India Pvt. Ltd, wrote in a 24 August report.

Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research, agrees. “Manufacturing has done quite well. In terms of drivers of growth, I think manufacturing would come through this year," she said.

Barclays expects manufacturing to clock 53% year-on-year growth.

Rao believes that as the government’s production linked incentive (PLI) schemes for different sectors get more traction, manufacturing output would get support.

The rebound in Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth in June, the increase in sentiment indices and the surge in exports are all encouraging signs for manufacturing growth.

What about services? Here is where the effects of the second wave would be seen. Contact-intensive sectors were poised for recovery when the second wave hit. Services, therefore, may show another episode of a slump in the June quarter.

To be sure, restrictions had begun to ease in June, with some services coming back to business. Within services, transportation and trade may show decent recovery, while financial services may trail. As such, credit growth of banks has been languishing near 6% in August too. Analysts, though, expect services to show a sharp rebound in the second and third quarters. Of course, a potential third wave remains a risk.

Unlike the first wave, the second one had affected semi-urban and rural areas of the country. Therefore, the farm sector would bear the brunt of the impact, unlike last year when it was largely unscathed. Besides the second wave’s impact, an uncertain monsoon also weighs on the outlook here.

Skymet has predicted that rains may be below normal this year, which would mean that farm sector output would depend on how regions hit by insufficient rains navigate the challenges through policy. Rao of QuantEco is optimistic that agriculture may show resilience, but this also hinges on the rabi crop output.

This brings us to the story on demand. June quarter may show that rural consumption has floundered because of the second wave and loss of momentum in urban consumption as well. Indeed, Indians are far from increasing their spending, given the persistent uncertainty on employment and incomes. The upshot is that public expenditure and exports would be the drivers of growth in FY22. That said, the pace of vaccination may provide the much-needed fillip to demand. UBS expects about 55% of the adult population to be inoculated by December, aiding the sentiment towards consumption.

As for the investment cycle, that, too, is likely to be driven by the government in the near term. “Even as the government’s push towards booting capex, especially on infrastructure, is likely to continue, we foresee no meaningful step up in corporate investment in the next couple of years," the UBS report said.

