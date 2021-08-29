Q1 GDP to be a tale of arrested revival

This brings us to the story on demand. June quarter may show that rural consumption has floundered because of the second wave and loss of momentum in urban consumption as well. Indeed, Indians are far from increasing their spending, given the persistent uncertainty on employment and incomes. The upshot is that public expenditure and exports would be the drivers of growth in FY22. That said, the pace of vaccination may provide the much-needed fillip to demand. UBS expects about 55% of the adult population to be inoculated by December, aiding the sentiment towards consumption.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}