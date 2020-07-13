Q1 results  a  washout; all markets want is hope

Of course, for companies that report weak results, and also provide a dreary outlook, things are likely to be different. “Earnings growth will have to show a gradual pickup over the course of the year, and management commentary will be crucial. If the earnings are much worse than previously anticipated, then it could derail both FY21 and even FY22 earnings estimates," notes Rajiv Sharma, head of research, SBI Capital Markets. “What is discounted is that the first three quarters won’t be normal, but somewhere there is a hope that the fourth quarter will be normal, and demand will be back. But if that does not happen, then FY22 estimates could be cut," he adds.