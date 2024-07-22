After windfall Q1 profit, Kotak Mahindra Bank pins hope on RBI
Summary
- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s performance would hinge on several factors, the most important being the lifting of RBI’s current embargo on the bank to onboard clients digitally
MUMBAI :
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd’s reported profit jumped sharply during the first quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25), thanks to its insurance arm stake sale. Standalone net profit rose as much as 81% year-on-year to ₹6,250 crore, aided by an exceptional gain after the bank divested 70% stake in Kotak General Insurance to Zurich Insurance. Excluding the stake-sale gains, the bank’s net profit stood at ₹3,520 crore.