After windfall Q1 profit, Kotak Mahindra Bank pins hope on RBI

Hereon, Kotak’s performance would hinge on several factors, the most important being the lifting of RBI’s current embargo on the bank to onboard clients digitally. “Amid heightened competition for deposits, we remain watchful on the pace of deposit accretion for the bank and the impact on margins over coming quarters," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. They believe that the removal of the ban remains critical for the bank to deliver sustainable growth and earnings.