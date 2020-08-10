Q1FY21: Covid-19 cuts the ground beneath Bata India’s feet

The problem started with revenue growth itself as many of the company’s stores were shut during the quarter due to the covid-19-induced lockdown. Revenues fell by a whopping 85% to ₹135 crore, coming in below analysts’ estimates. “Higher than estimated drop can possibly be because more stores than our expectations would have remained shut during the quarter," wrote Akhil Parekh of Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report. “The company has about 300-350 stores inside the mall as per our channel checks. These stores would have remained closed for the most part of the quarter," added Parekh.