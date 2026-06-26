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Chart Beat: Q1FY27 growth seen steady for consumer staples—but it’s still a pricing story.

Pallavi Pengonda
1 min read26 Jun 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Nomura expects industry heavyweight Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to report about 10% revenue growth.
Nomura expects industry heavyweight Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to report about 10% revenue growth.(Mint)
Summary

Nomura analysts expect aggregate revenue growth of 10.4% year-on-year for consumer staples companies under their coverage in Q1FY27.

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India’s packaged consumer goods makers are set to extend a steady run of growth into a third straight quarter in the three months ended June (Q1FY27), with price hikes doing much of the heavy lifting even as underlying demand holds firm.

India’s packaged consumer goods makers are set to extend a steady run of growth into a third straight quarter in the three months ended June (Q1FY27), with price hikes doing much of the heavy lifting even as underlying demand holds firm.

Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expect aggregate revenue growth of 10.4% year-on-year for consumer staples companies under their coverage in Q1FY27. That would be well above the eight-quarter average of 7.8% and mark the third consecutive quarter of double-digit expansion.

Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expect aggregate revenue growth of 10.4% year-on-year for consumer staples companies under their coverage in Q1FY27. That would be well above the eight-quarter average of 7.8% and mark the third consecutive quarter of double-digit expansion.

Also Read | Nomura Asset, Capital Group, others buy 5.3 pc stake in Premier Energies for ₹2,291 cr

“We believe volume growth will largely be stable in Q1FY27 despite the low-to-mid single digit price hikes initiated by companies due to the West Asia war, leading to stable demand environment for the third quarter in a row,” said Nomura’s analysts in a report dated 25 June.

Within the pack, Nestle India is expected to lead growth, with Q1 revenue likely rising more than 20% year-on-year. In Q4FY26, the company had posted 22.6% growth. Nomura also expects industry heavyweight Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to report about 10% revenue growth, compared with roughly 8% in the previous quarter.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Nestle India among shares in focus today

Even so, investors are likely to focus less on headline revenue and more on whether volumes are genuinely holding up. Management commentary on demand trends will be closely watched when earnings are released, particularly as concerns build over a potentially weaker monsoon. Margin performance will also be in focus, given the possible impact of West Asia–linked supply chain disruptions and higher input costs on profitability.

Gift this article

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Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketChart Beat: Q1FY27 growth seen steady for consumer staples—but it’s still a pricing story.

Chart Beat: Q1FY27 growth seen steady for consumer staples—but it’s still a pricing story.

Pallavi Pengonda
1 min read26 Jun 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Nomura expects industry heavyweight Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to report about 10% revenue growth.
Nomura expects industry heavyweight Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to report about 10% revenue growth.(Mint)
Summary

Nomura analysts expect aggregate revenue growth of 10.4% year-on-year for consumer staples companies under their coverage in Q1FY27.

Gift this article

India’s packaged consumer goods makers are set to extend a steady run of growth into a third straight quarter in the three months ended June (Q1FY27), with price hikes doing much of the heavy lifting even as underlying demand holds firm.

India’s packaged consumer goods makers are set to extend a steady run of growth into a third straight quarter in the three months ended June (Q1FY27), with price hikes doing much of the heavy lifting even as underlying demand holds firm.

Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expect aggregate revenue growth of 10.4% year-on-year for consumer staples companies under their coverage in Q1FY27. That would be well above the eight-quarter average of 7.8% and mark the third consecutive quarter of double-digit expansion.

Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expect aggregate revenue growth of 10.4% year-on-year for consumer staples companies under their coverage in Q1FY27. That would be well above the eight-quarter average of 7.8% and mark the third consecutive quarter of double-digit expansion.

Also Read | Nomura Asset, Capital Group, others buy 5.3 pc stake in Premier Energies for ₹2,291 cr

“We believe volume growth will largely be stable in Q1FY27 despite the low-to-mid single digit price hikes initiated by companies due to the West Asia war, leading to stable demand environment for the third quarter in a row,” said Nomura’s analysts in a report dated 25 June.

Within the pack, Nestle India is expected to lead growth, with Q1 revenue likely rising more than 20% year-on-year. In Q4FY26, the company had posted 22.6% growth. Nomura also expects industry heavyweight Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to report about 10% revenue growth, compared with roughly 8% in the previous quarter.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, Nestle India among shares in focus today

Even so, investors are likely to focus less on headline revenue and more on whether volumes are genuinely holding up. Management commentary on demand trends will be closely watched when earnings are released, particularly as concerns build over a potentially weaker monsoon. Margin performance will also be in focus, given the possible impact of West Asia–linked supply chain disruptions and higher input costs on profitability.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketChart Beat: Q1FY27 growth seen steady for consumer staples—but it’s still a pricing story.
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