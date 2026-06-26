Chart Beat: Q1FY27 growth seen steady for consumer staples—but it’s still a pricing story.

India’s packaged consumer goods makers are set to extend a steady run of growth into a third straight quarter in the three months ended June (Q1FY27), with price hikes doing much of the heavy lifting even as underlying demand holds firm.
India’s packaged consumer goods makers are set to extend a steady run of growth into a third straight quarter in the three months ended June (Q1FY27), with price hikes doing much of the heavy lifting even as underlying demand holds firm.
Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expect aggregate revenue growth of 10.4% year-on-year for consumer staples companies under their coverage in Q1FY27. That would be well above the eight-quarter average of 7.8% and mark the third consecutive quarter of double-digit expansion.
Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) expect aggregate revenue growth of 10.4% year-on-year for consumer staples companies under their coverage in Q1FY27. That would be well above the eight-quarter average of 7.8% and mark the third consecutive quarter of double-digit expansion.
“We believe volume growth will largely be stable in Q1FY27 despite the low-to-mid single digit price hikes initiated by companies due to the West Asia war, leading to stable demand environment for the third quarter in a row,” said Nomura’s analysts in a report dated 25 June.
Within the pack, Nestle India is expected to lead growth, with Q1 revenue likely rising more than 20% year-on-year. In Q4FY26, the company had posted 22.6% growth. Nomura also expects industry heavyweight Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) to report about 10% revenue growth, compared with roughly 8% in the previous quarter.
Even so, investors are likely to focus less on headline revenue and more on whether volumes are genuinely holding up. Management commentary on demand trends will be closely watched when earnings are released, particularly as concerns build over a potentially weaker monsoon. Margin performance will also be in focus, given the possible impact of West Asia–linked supply chain disruptions and higher input costs on profitability.