Q2 hopeful for TCS, Infosys on deal wins but sector recovery likely priced in

On the other side of the divide, tier-II companies have not struck too many deals. With tier-I companies averaging 4.1% q-o-q revenue growth, tier-II companies’ revenue growth is expected at 2.9% q-o-q in dollars. Most companies are likely to report about 2-3% growth, considered decent given that they are still emerging from the lockdown. Some companies are likely to report higher margins, but on an average, margins may be lower than those of the top companies.